On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Delivery driver guilty of killing woman, setting fire

The Associated Press
January 25, 2023 5:38 pm
1 min read
      

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — An appliance delivery man was convicted Wednesday of beating a 75-year-old woman to death and setting her on fire at her Florida home.

A Palm Beach County circuit judge convicted Jorge Dupre Lachazo, 24, of first-degree murder, burglary and arson following a three-day bench trial, according to court records. He faces a mandatory life sentence at an April 5 hearing.

Dupre Lachazo and another man delivered a washer and...

READ MORE

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — An appliance delivery man was convicted Wednesday of beating a 75-year-old woman to death and setting her on fire at her Florida home.

A Palm Beach County circuit judge convicted Jorge Dupre Lachazo, 24, of first-degree murder, burglary and arson following a three-day bench trial, according to court records. He faces a mandatory life sentence at an April 5 hearing.

Dupre Lachazo and another man delivered a washer and dryer purchased from Best Buy to Evelyn Smith Udell’s Boca Raton home in August 2019, officials said. After installing the appliances, the other man went outside and reported hearing screams minutes later. He found the victim on the floor and called 911. Dupre Lachazo drove off in the delivery truck but was later stopped by a responding officer, investigators said.

Police found a rubber mallet used in the attack and a can of paint thinner used to start the fire next to Udell’s body. Prosecutors said both had Dupre Lachazo’s fingerprints on them. Investigators also found that the woman’s wallet had been disturbed, suggesting theft as a motive for the attack.

        Insight by Verizon: Is DoD ready to go primetime with 5G? Not quite. But the Defense Department is prioritizing projects, tests and use cases that will lay the foundation for wide 5G adoption sooner rather than later. We talk with Air Force, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and DoD leaders to get the 411.

Defense attorneys didn’t deny that Dupre Lachazo attacked the older woman but argued the slaying wasn’t premeditated or intentional.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|31 A Complimentary Webinar by Serving...
1|31 govDelivery Administrator Training 101
1|31 The Gartner 2023 Top Priorities for...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories