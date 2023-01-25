On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Feds: Investigation opened in Black man’s death after arrest

ADRIAN SAINZ
January 25, 2023 10:48 am
< a min read
      

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced a federal investigation Wednesday into the death of a Black man who died after a violent arrest by Memphis police, saying the investigation “may take some time.”

Speaking during a news conference, U.S. Attorney Kevin G. Ritz said his office is working with the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division in Washington as it investigates the case of Tyre Nichols, who died three days after his Jan....

READ MORE

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced a federal investigation Wednesday into the death of a Black man who died after a violent arrest by Memphis police, saying the investigation “may take some time.”

Speaking during a news conference, U.S. Attorney Kevin G. Ritz said his office is working with the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division in Washington as it investigates the case of Tyre Nichols, who died three days after his Jan. 7 arrest.

Nichols’ death has led to three separate law enforcement investigations — and the five Black officers were fired last week after an internal police probe determined they used excessive force and failed their duties to intervene and render aid. All five officers were hired between March 2017 and August 2020, the police department has said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation also was looking into into the use of force used by the officers. The state police agency typically investigates when police are involved in arrests that lead to deaths.

        Insight by Verizon: Is DoD ready to go primetime with 5G? Not quite. But the Defense Department is prioritizing projects, tests and use cases that will lay the foundation for wide 5G adoption sooner rather than later. We talk with Air Force, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and DoD leaders to get the 411.

Video footage of the arrest has not been made public, but officials have pledged to release it this week or next week.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|31 A Complimentary Webinar by Serving...
1|31 govDelivery Administrator Training 101
1|31 The Gartner 2023 Top Priorities for...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories