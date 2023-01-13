On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Human skeleton found on UC Berkeley campus

The Associated Press
January 13, 2023 8:24 pm
< a min read
      

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — A human skeleton was discovered Tuesday in an unused building on a University of California, Berkeley, campus, officials said.

It’s unclear how many years the remains were in the shuttered building on the Clark Kerr Campus, which is a residential hall complex and event space that’s about a mile (1.61 kilometers) from the main campus, the university’s police department said in a statement.

There are no outstanding cases of missing persons...

READ MORE

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — A human skeleton was discovered Tuesday in an unused building on a University of California, Berkeley, campus, officials said.

It’s unclear how many years the remains were in the shuttered building on the Clark Kerr Campus, which is a residential hall complex and event space that’s about a mile (1.61 kilometers) from the main campus, the university’s police department said in a statement.

There are no outstanding cases of missing persons from the Berkeley campus community, the statement said. The building “has not been occupied for many years.”

The Alameda County coroner will determine the cause of death.

        Insight by Coupa: In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, learn about how one of the most well-known agencies partners innovation and procurement to meet its mission.

The university is about 10 miles (16.09 kilometers) from downtown San Francisco.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|20 Network Security Management Virtual...
1|20 Dashboard in a Day - PragmaticWorks
1|20 Microsoft Dynamics 365 Virtual Training...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories