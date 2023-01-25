New Mexico Police: 7 injured in school bus crash

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
January 25, 2023 3:28 pm
PORTALES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police on Wednesday were investigating a crash involving a school bus and a large commercial vehicle that left seven people hospitalized, including one with serious injuries.

Police said in a social media post the crash happened Wednesday morning east of Portales. There were about 22 people on the bus, but their ages and which school they attended was not immediately known.

Authorities did not provide any details about the cause, saying a crash reconstruction unit was on the scene and the investigation was ongoing.

A photo provided by state police shows a school bus with damage on its front end and on the left side near the rear of the vehicle. A large truck with a red cab can also be seen in a photo along with debris along the roadway.

