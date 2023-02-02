On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

2nd man pleads guilty in death of teen near Minnesota school

The Associated Press
February 1, 2023 3:55 pm
< a min read
      

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A second man pleaded guilty Wednesday in the death of a 15-year-old outside a suburban Minneapolis school in a shooting that also seriously injured another teen.

Fernando Valdez-Alvarez, 19, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree assault. He made the plea two weeks before his trial was scheduled to begin.

Valdez-Alvarez was charged in the Feb. 1 shooting death of Jahmari Rice outside South Education Center in Richfield. According to court documents,...

READ MORE

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A second man pleaded guilty Wednesday in the death of a 15-year-old outside a suburban Minneapolis school in a shooting that also seriously injured another teen.

Fernando Valdez-Alvarez, 19, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree assault. He made the plea two weeks before his trial was scheduled to begin.

Valdez-Alvarez was charged in the Feb. 1 shooting death of Jahmari Rice outside South Education Center in Richfield. According to court documents, Valdez-Alvarez admitted killing Rice and injuring a 17-year-old student.

In December, Alfredo Solis, 20, was found guilty of second-degree assault but acquitted of second-degree murder and other charges in the shootings. Solis was sentenced to three years in prison.

        Insight by Rancher Government Solutions: How can agencies take advantage of containers securely? We find out by talking with software development experts at FAA, NASA, Carnegie Mellon’s Software Engineering Institute and Rancher Government Solutions for our exclusive ebook on securing containerized applications. | Download it now!

Valdez-Alvarez is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 23.

All of those involved were students at the school. The shooting stemmed from a confrontation between the four students and another teen.

South Education Center has about 200 students and offers special education programs and an alternative school, according to the school’s website.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|7 Ramstein AB Tech Expo
2|7 The GSA Schedules Program: What You...
2|7 Federal Forecast – Raining...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories