U.S. News

3 wounded after reception to mourn teen slain at school

The Associated Press
February 25, 2023 11:53 am
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Three teenage boys were wounded when gunfire erupted after a funeral reception for a 15-year-old who was fatally stabbed at his St. Paul high school earlier this month, authorities say.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that none of the wounded teens’ injuries are considered life threatening.

St. Paul Police Sgt. Mike Ernster says the three were hurt Friday night when shots were fired out of a white sedan at the El Rio Vista Recreation Center as the funeral reception for Devin Scott wrapped up. The Harding High School student was killed on Feb. 10, and a 16-year-old is charged with murder.

After the shooting, the sedan crashed less than half a mile away from the recreation center, and two people fled. Ernster said police apprehended a 16-year-old who was running from the area armed with a modified handgun.

Police are trying to determine what his role was.

