Correction: Memphis-Police-Force-Investigation story

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — In a story published Jan. 30, 2023, about three Memphis Fire Department employees being fired in connection with the death of Tyre Nichols, The Associated Press misspelled the first name of one of the workers. Relying on the department’s information provided in a written statement on that day, the AP reported the spelling of one of the employees as JaMicheal Sandridge. The fire department confirmed Thursday that the correct spelling for Sandridge’s first name is JaMichael.

