Biden lawyer: FBI searching Biden’s Rehoboth Beach, home

The Associated Press
February 1, 2023 9:57 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI on Wednesday was conducting a planned search of President Joe Biden’s Rehoboth Beach, Delaware home as part of its investigation into the potential mishandling of classified documents, the president’s personal lawyer said.

The search follows a 13-hour, top-to-bottom review of his Wilmington, Delaware home on Jan. 20, when agents located additional documents with classified markings and also took possession of some of his handwritten notes.

Top Stories