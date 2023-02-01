Biden lawyer: FBI searching Biden’s Rehoboth Beach, home

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI on Wednesday was conducting a planned search of President Joe Biden’s Rehoboth Beach, Delaware home as part of its investigation into the potential mishandling of classified documents, the president’s personal lawyer said.

The search follows a 13-hour, top-to-bottom review of his Wilmington, Delaware home on Jan. 20, when agents located additional documents with classified markings and also took possession of some of his handwritten notes.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.