U.S. News

Emu escape: Flightless giant gets loose in Massachusetts

The Associated Press
February 11, 2023 2:22 pm
EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (AP) — A large pet bird that is normally native to Australia caused a ruckus south of Boston after escaping from her home.

The bird is an emu, which is the second-tallest bird on Earth after its close relative the ostrich. The flightless bird got loose on Thursday night in East Bridgewater and led police on a chase through Brockton, WCVB-TV reported.

The bird’s owner, Lee Flaherty, told the television station that a wild animal likely caused the emu to jump over a 6-foot (2-meter) high fence and take off. The bird, named Mallory, was eventually subdued in a parking lot by Flaherty, police and a bystander.

Mallory was back in her pen after the journey, in which she traveled past Massasoit Community College and Brockton Hospital.

