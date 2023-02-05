On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Fire in Houston airport locker room delays morning flights

The Associated Press
February 5, 2023 12:48 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — A fire at Houston’s largest airport delayed flights on Sunday and forced passengers and employees to temporarily evacuate a terminal, officials said. No injuries were reported.

Houston firefighters were called to Bush Intercontinental Airport after a fire was reported in an employee locker room in Terminal C around 5:30 a.m., according to a statement from United Airlines. The airport is a major hub for the company.

Customers and employees were evacuated from the terminal and United’s inbound flights were halted from 5:32 a.m. to 7 a.m.

The airline said 23 of its inbound flights were delayed. Operations have since returned to normal.

“We’re grateful to the Houston Fire Department and Houston airport staff for their response. We are assisting customers impacted by delays,” United said.

