U.S. News

Officer, pedestrian and police dog die in Kansas City crash

The Associated Press
February 16, 2023 12:38 pm
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A driver has collided with a Kansas City police cruiser, killing an officer, a police dog and a pedestrian, authorities in Missouri said.

Kansas City police said in a news release that the crash happened Wednesday night as the officer was on patrol. The driver who struck the cruiser suffered minor injuries and was taken into custody.

The pedestrian died at the scene and the officer at a hospital. The officer’s police dog also was killed.

Neither the officer nor the pedestrian were immediately identified.

Police said only that the officer was a 20-year veteran of the force and had been assigned to the canine unit for nearly three years.

