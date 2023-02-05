On Air: Federal News Network program
U.S. News

One killed and four injured at rap concert in Arkansas

The Associated Press
February 5, 2023 4:31 pm
NEWPORT, Ark. (AP) — One person was dead and four others injured following a shooting at a rap concert in Newport, Arkansas, early Sunday, police told KAIT-TV in Jonesboro.

A 19-year-old woman was killed and four people were injured in the attack, which occurred during a Fredo Bang concert, the television station reported. The condition of the four wounded individuals wasn’t included in the report. One victim was flown to a hospital for further treatment.

Local law enforcement received reports of the shooting around 2:30 a.m., Newport Police Chief Larry Dulaney and Lieutenant Mark Harmon told KAIT-TV. Newport is a town of about 8,000 people located 90 miles (145 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock.

