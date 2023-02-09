On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
U.S. News

Police probe killing of 12-year-old by stolen car's owner

The Associated Press
February 9, 2023 12:48 pm
DENVER (AP) — Police said Thursday they were investigating a car theft and the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old boy found inside by the car’s owner after an exchange of gunfire.

No arrests have been made in Sunday’s shooting, and it is still not known who stole the vehicle, police said. They spoke at the scene with man who owns the car.

The car’s owner used an app to track his vehicle, found it stopped in an area about 12 miles away and, when he approached it, there was an “exchange of gunfire” with at least one person inside the car, police said in an initial update on the shooting.

The boy drove a few blocks away, and police said they found him inside with a gunshot wound. He died after being taken to the hospital.

Other people who were in the vehicle apparently ran away before officers arrived, police said.

Police confirmed that the boy who was shot is the same one they issued an alert for in 2021 after he ran away from home at age 10.

When police complete their investigation, they said, they will provide their findings to the Denver District Attorney’s Office, which will decide on any criminal charges.

