On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Police: Fatal stabbing reported at Minnesota high school

The Associated Press
February 10, 2023 4:46 pm
< a min read
      

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A person was fatally stabbed at a high school in St. Paul on Friday, police said.

The St. Paul Police Department did not immediately confirm if the victim of the stabbing at Harding High School was a student.

The school district said on Twitter that it locked down the high school about 11:45 a.m. “due to a serious incident.”

School was dismissed and students were sent home at about...

READ MORE

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A person was fatally stabbed at a high school in St. Paul on Friday, police said.

The St. Paul Police Department did not immediately confirm if the victim of the stabbing at Harding High School was a student.

The school district said on Twitter that it locked down the high school about 11:45 a.m. “due to a serious incident.”

School was dismissed and students were sent home at about 1:20 p.m. All evening and weekend school events have been canceled.

        Insight by Mitre: Can the CHIPS Act’s potential be realized? We talk to technology leaders at DoD, Mitre, NSF and the Pacific Northwest National Lab about how the law can change the domestic chip landscape — once Congress approves appropriations.

No further details were immediately released.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|16 Cybersecurity Expo Phoenix
2|16 Better Procurement | 2023 Working Group...
2|16 APMP Foundation Level Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories