Police: Fatal stabbing reported at Minnesota high school

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A person was fatally stabbed at a high school in St. Paul on Friday, police said. The St. Paul Police Department did not immediately confirm if the victim of the stabbing at Harding High School was a student. The school district said on Twitter that it locked down the high school about 11:45 a.m. “due to a serious incident.” School was dismissed and students were sent home at about... READ MORE

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A person was fatally stabbed at a high school in St. Paul on Friday, police said.

The St. Paul Police Department did not immediately confirm if the victim of the stabbing at Harding High School was a student.

The school district said on Twitter that it locked down the high school about 11:45 a.m. “due to a serious incident.”

School was dismissed and students were sent home at about 1:20 p.m. All evening and weekend school events have been canceled.

No further details were immediately released.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.