Police say ‘active shooter situation’ happening in Oregon

HOOD RIVER, Ore. (AP) — An active shooter situation was happening Thursday afternoon in Hood River, Oregon, according to police. The Hood River Police Department said on Facebook at about 12:40 p.m. that the situation was going on “right now” near a Dairy Queen. Police said officers were evacuating residents from the area and that others should stay away. Updates will follow, police said.

Hood River is a city of about 8,000 along the Columbia River Gorge about 70 miles (113 kilometers) east of Portland, Oregon.

