On Air: Federal Insights
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Police: Woman, 44, killed in skydiving accident in Oklahoma

The Associated Press
February 21, 2023 1:29 pm
< a min read
      

SALLISAW, Okla. (AP) — Police in eastern Oklahoma say a 44-year-old woman was killed after crashing to the ground while skydiving.

Heather Glasgow of Poteau died at a hospital after the fall Saturday afternoon, according to police in Sallisaw.

“An unknown issue arose during the skydive,” according to a statement from Sallisaw police.

Witnesses told investigators that Glasgow’s parachute had opened, but she was spinning and did not recover before hitting the ground in Sallisaw,...

READ MORE

SALLISAW, Okla. (AP) — Police in eastern Oklahoma say a 44-year-old woman was killed after crashing to the ground while skydiving.

Heather Glasgow of Poteau died at a hospital after the fall Saturday afternoon, according to police in Sallisaw.

“An unknown issue arose during the skydive,” according to a statement from Sallisaw police.

Witnesses told investigators that Glasgow’s parachute had opened, but she was spinning and did not recover before hitting the ground in Sallisaw, near the Arkansas state line and about 150 miles (240 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City, police said.

        Insight by GDIT: There are several key technologies – ICAM, Mission Partner Environments (MPEs) and digital engineering – that enable JADC2. In part 2 of this 3 part series, moderator Tom Temin will discuss how Mission Partner Environments are key to modernized DoD networks.

It was not clear how far Glasgow fell and a police spokesman was not immediately available for comment on Tuesday.

Police said Glasgow had completed a tandem jump before the solo jump in which she fell to her death,

The Federal Aviation Administration is assisting in the investigation.

The FAA said in a statement that it is investigating the packing of the main and reserve parachutes while local authorities are in charge of other aspects of the investigation.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|27 Gartner CIO Leadership Forum
2|27 DGI 2023
2|27 2023 Tactical Wheeled Vehicles...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories