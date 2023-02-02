Second teen dies after shooting at Texas hookah lounge

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
February 2, 2023 5:56 pm
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A second high school student has died following a shooting over the weekend at a hookah lounge in Austin, Texas, that also left three other people injured, officials said Thursday.

Jaitron Tatum, 18, died Wednesday from his gunshot wounds, Austin police said. Tatum was one of five people shot when a gunman opened fire at the lounge on Saturday night. Brayden Bolyard, 17, died at the scene.

Police have said a person of interest has been identified.

Police said in a news release that the shooter “had prior history with one of the victims” and left the scene after the shooting.

The school district in Jarrell, located about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Austin, has said that the two teens who died were students there.

