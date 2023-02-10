On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Sequoia National Park to restore access to the Giant Forest

The Associated Press
February 10, 2023 3:02 pm
< a min read
      

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — The public will be able to visit the Giant Forest in Sequoia National Park starting this weekend following repair of storm damage to the Generals Highway.

The famous grove of massive sequoias was closed in early January as damaging storms pounded California.

Public access was scheduled to be restored on Saturday, the National Park Service said.

The Giant Forest is at high elevation, and officials advised visitors to expect...

READ MORE

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — The public will be able to visit the Giant Forest in Sequoia National Park starting this weekend following repair of storm damage to the Generals Highway.

The famous grove of massive sequoias was closed in early January as damaging storms pounded California.

Public access was scheduled to be restored on Saturday, the National Park Service said.

The Giant Forest is at high elevation, and officials advised visitors to expect winter conditions, possibly requiring tire chains, as well as delays.

        Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange: From enterprise to the tactical edge — discover how the Defense Department and military services intend to advance their use of cloud technologies

One section of the highway has been reduced to a single lane and two-lane travel is not expected to be restored before May. Also, a section of the road between Sequoia and neighboring Kings Canyon is closed for the winter season.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|16 Cybersecurity Expo Phoenix
2|16 Better Procurement | 2023 Working Group...
2|16 APMP Foundation Level Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories