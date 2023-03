NEW YORK (AP) — In a story published Feb. 13, 2023, about jurors hearing testimony on whether to give a death sentence to an Islamic extremist who killed eight people by driving down a New York City bike path, The Associated Press erroneously reported who imposed a moratorium on executions. It was U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, not President Joe Biden.

