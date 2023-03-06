Deputies: 2 dead after small plane crash in South Florida

LANTANA, Fla. (AP) — Two men are dead following a small plane crash at a South Florida airport Sunday night, authorities said. The crash occurred at the Palm Beach County Park Airport in Lantana, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Lantana is located just south of West Palm Beach. When rescue workers arrived, the plane was engulfed in flames, officials said. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue extinguished the blaze and found two dead... READ MORE

LANTANA, Fla. (AP) — Two men are dead following a small plane crash at a South Florida airport Sunday night, authorities said.

The crash occurred at the Palm Beach County Park Airport in Lantana, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Lantana is located just south of West Palm Beach.

When rescue workers arrived, the plane was engulfed in flames, officials said. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue extinguished the blaze and found two dead men inside.

The Federal Aviation Administration has identified the plane as a single-engine Diamond DA40. Officials didn’t immediately identify the plane’s occupants or say what caused the crash.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

