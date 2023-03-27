On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Family of girl killed by police during Kansas standoff sues

The Associated Press
March 27, 2023 4:33 pm
< a min read
      

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. (AP) — The family of a toddler who was fatally shot by a police officer during a standoff last year between her father and law enforcement has filed a federal lawsuit over her death.

Kansas authorities have said that 2-year-old Clesslyn Crawford was shot by a Joplin, Missouri, police officer during a confrontation March 26, 2022, in Baxter Springs.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation had said Crawford’s 37-year-old father, Eli Crawford,...

READ MORE

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. (AP) — The family of a toddler who was fatally shot by a police officer during a standoff last year between her father and law enforcement has filed a federal lawsuit over her death.

Kansas authorities have said that 2-year-old Clesslyn Crawford was shot by a Joplin, Missouri, police officer during a confrontation March 26, 2022, in Baxter Springs.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation had said Crawford’s 37-year-old father, Eli Crawford, shot and killed the girl’s mother, 27-year-old Taylor Dawn Shutte, and fired at officers for more than three hours before fatally shooting himself.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the girl’s family sued the cities of Baxter Springs and Joplin along with Cherokee County and the unnamed officer who fired the shot that killed the toddler. The lawsuit said they were responsible for the girl’s death.

        Insight by Eightfold: Discover how data, technology and new recruiting strategies are helping USDA, EPA, GSA, NASA and NIH succeed in the race for talent, especially when it comes to high tech, science and other hard-to-fill positions.

Those cities and Cherokee County didn’t immediately respond to calls from the newspaper seeking comment on the lawsuit.

Officers from the Joplin police department and Cherokee County sheriff’s department responded to the standoff. Joplin is 15 miles (25 kilometers) northeast of Baxter Springs.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|2 SANS 2023
4|2 2023 Annual Statewide Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories