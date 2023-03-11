On Air: Safe Money Radio
Federal agents in Kansas standoff after gunfire exchanged

The Associated Press
March 11, 2023 7:45 am
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Federal law enforcement agents were involved in a standoff at a Kansas apartment complex Friday evening after a suspect and an agent exchanged gunfire while authorities attempted to serve a warrant, police said.

John Lacy of the Overland Park Police Department said the U.S. Marshals Service and the FBI attempted to serve a felony warrant around 5 p.m. at the Villa Medici apartments, WDAF-TV reported.

Officers barricaded the suspect into the complex and the man fired a gun at agents before running into an apartment, Lacy said.

A U.S. Marshal returned fire but it was unclear if the suspect was hit, police said.

The man remained inside the apartment as of 7 p.m. Friday, the station reported.

Overland Park in Johnson County, Kansas, is about 12 miles (19 km) southwest of Kansas City, Missouri.

