U.S. News

Highland Park survivor heads to scene of Nashville shooting

The Associated Press
March 27, 2023 10:33 pm
CHICAGO (AP) — The survivor of a mass shooting last July 4th outside Chicago rushed to the scene of the latest such tragedy Monday in Nashville, expressing disbelief that one had occurred again.

“Are you freaking kidding me right now?” Ashbey Beasley told the Chicago Tribune by phone as she drove to the scene of the shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, in which three children and three adults were killed before the shooter was killed.

Beasley had stopped in Nashville on her way back from her 12th trip to Washington since the July 4th Highland Park tragedy to lobby members of Congress to pass a federal assault weapons ban. The shooter killed at least seven people and injured more than 30 others.

Beasley was about to meet Shaundelle Brooks, the mother of a young man killed in a 2018 mass shooting, in which four people were killed at a Nashville Waffle House. That’s when Brooks called to say her surviving son’s school in Nashville was on lockdown because of the shooting at The Covenant School.

“What are our lawmakers doing? Like, what are they doing?” asked Beasley. “I cannot believe this is happening.”

Top Stories