Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Los Angeles TV meteorologist says she’s OK after fainting

The Associated Press
March 19, 2023 2:33 pm
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A TV meteorologist in Los Angeles was recovering Sunday after fainting on the air during a weekend newscast.

Alissa Carlson was starting her forecast Saturday on CBS Los Angeles when she suddenly slumped onto the desk and then collapsed to the floor.

News co-anchor Rachel Kim exclaimed “Oh!” and the broadcast cut to a commercial break.

“Our team jumped in to help and comfort her while waiting for...

READ MORE

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A TV meteorologist in Los Angeles was recovering Sunday after fainting on the air during a weekend newscast.

Alissa Carlson was starting her forecast Saturday on CBS Los Angeles when she suddenly slumped onto the desk and then collapsed to the floor.

News co-anchor Rachel Kim exclaimed “Oh!” and the broadcast cut to a commercial break.

“Our team jumped in to help and comfort her while waiting for medical help to arrive,” CBS LA said in a statement. “Alissa is now recovering and posting on social media.”

        Insight by Eightfold: Discover how data, technology and new recruiting strategies are helping USDA, EPA, GSA, NASA and NIH succeed in the race for talent, especially when it comes to high tech, science and other hard-to-fill positions.

In a post on Facebook, Carlson thanked viewers for “all the texts, calls, and well wishes.”

“I am going to be ok!” she wrote.

The news station and Carlson did not disclose any details about why she fainted.

The meteorologist will be back on the air “as soon as she’s well enough to return,” CBS LA said.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|26 ViVE 2023
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories