U.S. News

Man arrested in deadly shooting outside Indianapolis mall

The Associated Press
March 16, 2023 4:01 pm
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis man was arrested Thursday in a January shooting outside an Indianapolis shopping mall that killed a teenager and injured a man.

Homicide detectives arrested Clyde Johnson, 19, two days after an arrest warrant was issued charging him with voluntary manslaughter and battery in the shooting. His initial court hearing on the charges is scheduled for Monday.

Online court records do not list an attorney who could speak on Johnson’s behalf.

The Jan. 3 shooting outside Castleton Square Mall on the city’s far northeast side killed 16-year-old Michael Mason Jr.

Court documents say Mason and the man who was injured were at the mall and walked to a car that looked like theirs and was parked in the same area. The man told Indianapolis police the suspect opened fire from the car’s back seat, killing Mason, then chased him as he ran from the car and shot him from about 10 feet (3 meters) away.

Police said the shooting suspect, later identified as Johnson, told officers he thought he was about to be robbed and opened fire to protect himself.

The shooting was the first of two this year at the mall. An 18-year-old man accidentally shot himself there on Feb. 17.

