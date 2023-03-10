On Air: This Just In
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Man freed from prison after exoneration of murder charge

The Associated Press
March 10, 2023 6:16 pm
< a min read
      

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man imprisoned for nearly 25 years for murder has been released from prison after being exonerated by prosecutors and a California law school clinic.

Leon Benson, 47, left the Correctional Industrial Facility in Pendleton a free man Thursday after an investigation revealed police failed to disclose key evidence, including information implicating someone else in the crime, The Indianapolis Star reported.

“It is so surreal. I just walked out of prison,...

READ MORE

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man imprisoned for nearly 25 years for murder has been released from prison after being exonerated by prosecutors and a California law school clinic.

Leon Benson, 47, left the Correctional Industrial Facility in Pendleton a free man Thursday after an investigation revealed police failed to disclose key evidence, including information implicating someone else in the crime, The Indianapolis Star reported.

“It is so surreal. I just walked out of prison, literally, a few hours ago,” Benson said after a champagne toast with his friends and family.

Benson was convicted of the murder of Kasey Schoen, who was shot five times while sitting in his truck near downtown Indianapolis early on Aug. 8, 1998. Benson was convicted in July 1999 and sentenced to 61 years in prison.

        Insight by Ciena and AT&T: Mission requirements to get speed and high bandwidth to users far and wide is leading agencies to adopt 5G, low-earth satellite and other emerging agile network technologies. We share details from efforts at Coast Guard, CBP, CISA and Energy in this exclusive executive briefing.

Lara Bazelon, an attorney for Benson and director of the Racial Justice Clinic at the University of San Francisco School of Law, said the case against him relied on the questionable identification by a witness.

“There was no forensic or physical evidence,” Bazelon said.

The exoneration was the result of a joint investigation by the Racial Justice Clinic and the Marion County Conviction Integrity Unit, created in 2021 by the prosecutor’s office to correct wrongful convictions.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|16 MAS Office Hours
3|16 2023 AGA Women's Forum - Equity in...
3|16 AI Next Generation Architecture
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories