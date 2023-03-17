On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Michigan police urge public to help solve murders of 3 men

The Associated Press
March 17, 2023 3:51 pm
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (AP) — The deaths of three men who were missing for days resulted from gang violence, Michigan State Police said Friday, six weeks after their bodies were found in a building near Detroit.

“This homicide was not random and had nothing to (do) with music or a performance,” police said on Twitter.

Armani Kelly, 27, Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante Wicker, 31, were planning to spend time at a Detroit club called Lounge 31. At least two were supposed to rap there, but the Jan. 21 event was canceled.

The men were shot, investigators said.

All three were formerly in prison. Kelly and Givens were on parole at the time of their disappearance, according to the state Corrections Department.

“There is no one in custody for this homicide. … This was a gang violence-related incident,” state police said. “There are other people that know the details and we need them to come forward.”

