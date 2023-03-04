On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

NYC police seek suspect in HAZMAT suit after shooting death

The Associated Press
March 4, 2023 5:14 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police continued their search for a suspect wearing a full-body protective suit who shot and killed a convenience store worker in the city’s Upper East Side then might have tried to rob another store.

Witnesses told police the shooter was wearing a white HAZMAT suit and a black mask when the 67-year-old worker was fatally shot in the head during a robbery just before midnight Friday. The victim...

READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police continued their search for a suspect wearing a full-body protective suit who shot and killed a convenience store worker in the city’s Upper East Side then might have tried to rob another store.

Witnesses told police the shooter was wearing a white HAZMAT suit and a black mask when the 67-year-old worker was fatally shot in the head during a robbery just before midnight Friday. The victim died at the scene.

Police said the the assailant escaped on an electric scooter — as did the suspect in another robbery just a half-hour later at a Bronx deli. Police said the suspect was also wearing a protective suit from head to toe.

No injuries were reported in the second shooting, police said.

        Insight by Ciena and AT&T: Mission requirements to get speed and high bandwidth to users far and wide is leading agencies to adopt 5G, low-earth satellite and other emerging agile network technologies. We share details from efforts at Coast Guard, CBP, CISA and Energy in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|10 Doing Business with the Air Force
3|10 Huntsville Cyber Security Summit
3|10 Washington Technology Power Breakfast:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories