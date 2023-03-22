Police: 6 dead after crash on the Baltimore Beltway

WOODLAWN, Md. (AP) — At least six people were dead after a crash that closed the Baltimore Beltway in both directions Wednesday, snarling traffic along the west side of the highway that encircles the city, Maryland State Police said. Police said troopers were responding around 1:30 p.m. to a crash on northbound Interstate 695 in the Woodlawn area. In a Twitter update later Wednesday afternoon, police said at least six people had died. Officials with... READ MORE

WOODLAWN, Md. (AP) — At least six people were dead after a crash that closed the Baltimore Beltway in both directions Wednesday, snarling traffic along the west side of the highway that encircles the city, Maryland State Police said.

Police said troopers were responding around 1:30 p.m. to a crash on northbound Interstate 695 in the Woodlawn area.

In a Twitter update later Wednesday afternoon, police said at least six people had died.

Officials with the Baltimore County Fire Department, which also responded, called the crash “extremely serious” and asked drivers to avoid the area.

No additional information was immediately available, including whether the crash caused additional injuries.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.