On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Pre-dawn shooting at Ohio nightclub leaves 2 dead, 4 wounded

The Associated Press
March 18, 2023 11:16 am
< a min read
      

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A predawn shooting at a Columbus night club left two people dead and four wounded, Ohio authorities said.

Officers responded shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday to an after-hours club called Tha Plug on the city’s south side, emergency dispatchers said. One person died at the scene and another was dropped off at Nationwide Children’s Hospital and was later pronounced dead, dispatchers said.

Two other victims were taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical...

READ MORE

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A predawn shooting at a Columbus night club left two people dead and four wounded, Ohio authorities said.

Officers responded shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday to an after-hours club called Tha Plug on the city’s south side, emergency dispatchers said. One person died at the scene and another was dropped off at Nationwide Children’s Hospital and was later pronounced dead, dispatchers said.

Two other victims were taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and two more to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, authorities said. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

The ages of the victims and other details weren’t immediately available. No arrests have been reported.

        Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange: From enterprise to the tactical edge — discover how the Defense Department and military services intend to advance their use of cloud technologies

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|24 The Art of the 1-Page Strategy: Master...
3|24 Dashboard in a Day - iLink Systems,...
3|24 Dashboard in a Day - Intellify...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories