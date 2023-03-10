On Air: Leaders & Legends
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Sheriff: Vehicle crashes in airport terminal, driver charged

The Associated Press
March 10, 2023 11:45 am
< a min read
      

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A vehicle crashed inside a terminal at the Wilmington International Airport in North Carolina, but no one was injured, officials said.

Deputies with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responded Thursday night to a report that a car had breached the airport’s fence and drove onto the tarmac, the agency said. The vehicle then retreated from the tarmac and was engaged by deputies before crashing through the doors and windows of...

READ MORE

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A vehicle crashed inside a terminal at the Wilmington International Airport in North Carolina, but no one was injured, officials said.

Deputies with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responded Thursday night to a report that a car had breached the airport’s fence and drove onto the tarmac, the agency said. The vehicle then retreated from the tarmac and was engaged by deputies before crashing through the doors and windows of a terminal and ending up inside of it, the statement said. No one was injured, officials said.

The driver, Tray Anthony Dvorak, 37, was charged with assault, trespassing on airport property, speeding to elude arrest, disorderly conduct and resisting a government official, the sheriff’s office said. It wasn’t immediately clear if Dvorak has an attorney.

The airport said in a statement that it remained open with minimal impact to its operations.

        Insight by DocuSign: A new and exclusive Federal News Network survey shows that government HR employees know well agencies must speed up and streamline recruiting, hiring and retention processes. Download our survey report now to learn more.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|16 MAS Office Hours
3|16 2023 AGA Women's Forum - Equity in...
3|16 AI Next Generation Architecture
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories