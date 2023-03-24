Suspected tornado touches down in northern Texas

DECATUR, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a suspected tornado touched down early Friday in north Texas. Wise County Emergency Management Coordinator Cody Powell says the tornado struck in southern Wise County near the Parker County line and that authorities were just beginning to assess the damage. Powell said he had no reports of injuries. Parker County officials and the National Weather Service did not immediately return phone calls for comment.

Wise County Emergency Management Coordinator Cody Powell says the tornado struck in southern Wise County near the Parker County line and that authorities were just beginning to assess the damage.

Powell said he had no reports of injuries.

Parker County officials and the National Weather Service did not immediately return phone calls for comment.

The weather service’s Storm Prediction Center has forecast severe weather through Friday evening primarily from the lower Mississippi Valley to the lower Ohio Valley.

The greatest risk of tornadoes includes an area from eastern Arkansas, northern Louisiana, western Mississippi and western Tennessee.

Storms with damaging winds and hail are expected along a swath from eastern Texas and southeastern Oklahoma into much of western Kentucky, Tennessee and Alabama and including much of Louisiana and Mississippi and parts of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.

