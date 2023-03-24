On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Texas police: Migrants found ‘suffocating’ in train; 2 dead

The Associated Press
March 24, 2023 8:54 pm
< a min read
      

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Police in South Texas said Friday that two migrants were found dead and at least 10 were hospitalized after authorities received a call that they were “suffocating” in a train car traveling near the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Uvalde Police Department said Border Patrol was informed of the phone call and able to stop the train. About 15 migrants were found inside, according to a statement from the department.

The condition of...

READ MORE

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Police in South Texas said Friday that two migrants were found dead and at least 10 were hospitalized after authorities received a call that they were “suffocating” in a train car traveling near the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Uvalde Police Department said Border Patrol was informed of the phone call and able to stop the train. About 15 migrants were found inside, according to a statement from the department.

The condition of those hospitalized was not immediately known.

        Insight by Sumo Logic: In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, Jason Miller and his guests Jeff Shilling of the National Cancer Institute and George Gerchow of Sumo Logic will dive into how data management and cloud are driving IT modernization strategy at the National Cancer Institute.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|31 SANS 2023 Application Security...
3|31 AI & ML Project Management Training...
3|31 Traditional Analytics to Modern...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories