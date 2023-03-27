On Air: The Space Hour with Eric White
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Zoo recovers 5 of 6 birds that escaped storm-damaged aviary

The Associated Press
March 27, 2023 1:57 pm
< a min read
      

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — California’s Oakland Zoo has recovered all but one of six birds that flew the coop last week when a tree fell during a storm and damaged an aviary.

A pied crow named Deauville was captured Saturday after an Oakland resident a few miles from the zoo reported that the distinctive black-and-white bird was in her yard, according to the zoo’s social media posts.

Zookeepers lured the bird into the home and...

READ MORE

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — California’s Oakland Zoo has recovered all but one of six birds that flew the coop last week when a tree fell during a storm and damaged an aviary.

A pied crow named Deauville was captured Saturday after an Oakland resident a few miles from the zoo reported that the distinctive black-and-white bird was in her yard, according to the zoo’s social media posts.

Zookeepers lured the bird into the home and quickly shut the door behind it.

That left one fugitive to recover, another pied crow named Diego, the zoo said.

        Federal News Network's CX Exchange: Join us over two afternoons, April 26 and 27, where we will explore the technology, policy and processes that underpin agency efforts to serve the public, businesses and the government’s own workforce more effectively.

The two pied crows, three superb starlings and a hooded vulture named Oliver escaped from the San Francisco Bay Area zoo on March 21 when the falling tree tore a mesh covering over the African Savanna aviary.

The starlings did not venture far from the aviary and were soon recovered. The hooded vulture spent three days in trees on zoo grounds before food treats lured him to the flamingo habitat, where he was recovered.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|2 SANS 2023
4|2 2023 Annual Statewide Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories