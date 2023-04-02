2nd Mississippi jail escapee found; arrested near Houston

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A man who escaped from a Mississippi jail last weekend and fled to Texas after allegedly stealing a public works vehicle has been arrested in a Houston suburb, authorities announced Thursday.

Jerry Raynes was apprehended in Spring Valley days after he and three other inmates escaped Saturday night from the Raymond Detention Center near Jackson, Mississippi’s capital, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said.

Raynes is the second escaped prisoner to be found in a multi-agency hunt. Dylan Arrington died after barricading himself in a central Mississippi home and setting it on fire during an armed standoff with deputies Wednesday. Casey Grayson and Corey Harrison are still on the loose.

The U.S. Marshals Service, Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Spring Valley Police Department assisted with Raynes’ capture. He will be held before facing extradition back to Mississippi, Jones said Thursday.

Raynes was incarcerated for auto theft and burglary.

Top Stories