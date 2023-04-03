On Air:
U.S. News

3 officers shot at domestic call in west-central Minnesota

The Associated Press
April 16, 2023 12:20 am
CYRUS, Minn. (AP) — Three law enforcement officers in west-central Minnesota were shot Saturday night while responding to a domestic disturbance call, authorities said.

The Pope County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page that the incident happened Saturday night in Cyrus.

One officer from Starbuck, Minnesota, and two Pope County sheriff’s deputies were hit by gunfire during an arrest.

Their conditions were not immediately released. Authorities said more information would be provided as it becomes available, but added there is no threat to the public.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.

