On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

9 teenagers injured in a Texas prom after-party shooting

ACACIA CORONADO
April 23, 2023 5:19 pm
1 min read
      

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Nine teenagers were found shot in an east Texas residence early Sunday at a prom after-party attended by hundreds, local officials said a statement.

Just after midnight, deputies responded to shots fired at a private residence in Jasper County where the party was held and found nine victims with gunshot wounds, according to a statement by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office. According to Jasper County officials, the injuries are expected to...

READ MORE

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Nine teenagers were found shot in an east Texas residence early Sunday at a prom after-party attended by hundreds, local officials said a statement.

Just after midnight, deputies responded to shots fired at a private residence in Jasper County where the party was held and found nine victims with gunshot wounds, according to a statement by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office. According to Jasper County officials, the injuries are expected to be non-life threatening.

About 250 people are estimated to have been present at the time of the shooting, according to a statement from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

Eight victims were taken in personal vehicles to Jasper Memorial Hospital in Jasper, Texas, and “at least one” of those were transferred to Christus Southeast Texas-St. Elizabeth Hospital in nearby Beaumont, Texas for further treatment, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Karli Cherry said. One person did not go to the hospital, she said.

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Data: Are you taking full advantage of data to drive change in your agency? Join us on May 8 to discover the latest techniques and technologies to help do just that.

A second shooting within the city limits of Jasper, Texas occurred shortly after the first, the statement said. There were no injuries in the second shooting, but a connection between the two incidents is being investigated due to a “common vehicle at both locations,” the statement said.

According to the statement, “people of interest are being questioned” and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|29 An Evening For Hope 2023
4|29 AFCEA Central Maryland Race for...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories