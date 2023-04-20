On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Coast Guard searches for 4 missing fishermen off Cape Ann

BOSTON
April 20, 2023 2:42 pm
< a min read
      

The U.S. Coast Guard on Thursday was searching for four missing fishermen in the waters off of Cape Ann in Massachusetts.

Coast Guard aircraft found an overturned vessel about 7 miles (11 kilometers) northeast of Cape Ann on Thursday, officials said. The Coast Guard did not see anyone in the water.

Michael Sai, and three others, left Hampton Harbor in New Hampshire on Wednesday morning in a 17-foot (5-meter) boat headed for fishing grounds...

READ MORE

The U.S. Coast Guard on Thursday was searching for four missing fishermen in the waters off of Cape Ann in Massachusetts.

Coast Guard aircraft found an overturned vessel about 7 miles (11 kilometers) northeast of Cape Ann on Thursday, officials said. The Coast Guard did not see anyone in the water.

Michael Sai, and three others, left Hampton Harbor in New Hampshire on Wednesday morning in a 17-foot (5-meter) boat headed for fishing grounds near Jeffreys Ledge, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) offshore, the Coast Guard said.

Cape Ann is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Boston.

        Federal News Network's CX Exchange: Join us over two afternoons, April 26 and 27, where we will explore the technology, policy and processes that underpin agency efforts to serve the public, businesses and the government’s own workforce more effectively.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|26 AFCEA Las Vegas Chapter Tech &...
4|26 Splunk Carahsoft Virtual Workshop
4|26 Defense, Space, IT, Cyber & Intel...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories