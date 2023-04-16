On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Eastern Oregon police officer shot, killed; suspect sought

The Associated Press
April 16, 2023 11:00 pm
< a min read
      

NYSSA, Ore. (AP) — Authorities were looking for a man they believe shot and killed an eastern Oregon reserve police officer.

Nyssa officer Joseph Johnson, 43, died Saturday night after a man he had pursued in a car shot at him. The man fled and Johnson was dead when sheriff’s officers and medical workers arrived, The Oregonian reported.

Johnson had been responding to reports the man was making threats and damaging property, the Malheur County...

READ MORE

NYSSA, Ore. (AP) — Authorities were looking for a man they believe shot and killed an eastern Oregon reserve police officer.

Nyssa officer Joseph Johnson, 43, died Saturday night after a man he had pursued in a car shot at him. The man fled and Johnson was dead when sheriff’s officers and medical workers arrived, The Oregonian reported.

Johnson had been responding to reports the man was making threats and damaging property, the Malheur County District Attorney’s office said in a statement Sunday.

Nyssa, population 3,200, is near the Idaho state line about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Boise, Idaho.

        Federal News Network's CX Exchange: Join us over two afternoons, April 26 and 27, where we will explore the technology, policy and processes that underpin agency efforts to serve the public, businesses and the government’s own workforce more effectively.

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek ordered flags at public institutions to be flown at half-mast until sundown Monday in honor of Johnson.

“This is an absolute tragedy,” she said in a statement. “Officer Johnson’s service and dedication to his community and our state will not be forgotten.”

Johnson is survived by a wife and two children.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|23 NPELRA 2023 Annual Training Conference...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories