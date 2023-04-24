North Dakota governor signs 6-week abortion ban into law

North Dakota’s Republican Gov. Doug Burgum signed an abortion ban at six weeks of pregnancy — even in cases of rape or incest — into law on Monday. “This bill clarifies and refines existing state law … and reaffirms North Dakota as a pro-life state,” Burgum said in a statement. The law, one of the strictest abortion bans in the country, takes effect immediately, according to the bill’s sponsor. Supporters have said the measure... READ MORE

North Dakota’s Republican Gov. Doug Burgum signed an abortion ban at six weeks of pregnancy — even in cases of rape or incest — into law on Monday.

“This bill clarifies and refines existing state law … and reaffirms North Dakota as a pro-life state,” Burgum said in a statement.

The law, one of the strictest abortion bans in the country, takes effect immediately, according to the bill’s sponsor.

Supporters have said the measure protects all human life, while opponents contend it will have dire consequences for women and girls.

___

Trisha Ahmed is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Trisha Ahmed on Twitter: @TrishaAhmed15

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.