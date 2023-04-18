On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
NYC parking garage partially collapses; no word on injuries

The Associated Press
April 18, 2023
NEW YORK (AP) — A parking garage at least partially collapsed Tuesday in lower Manhattan’s Financial District, according to city officials and bystander video showing cars hanging precariously from a buckled upper deck. It wasn’t immediately clear whether anyone was injured.

The collapse happened in the late afternoon at a parking structure on Ann Street, about half a mile (0.8 km) from the New York Stock Exchange.

Emergency responders and buildings officials converged on the scene, with police urging pedestrians to clear out. New York Mayor Eric Adams was en route, said spokesperson Fabien Levy. He described what happened as a partial collapse.

