On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Officer Cottontail? Bunny joins police force. Fur real.

The Associated Press
April 7, 2023 6:12 pm
< a min read
      

YUBA CITY, Calif. (AP) — Meet Percy, the police rabbit. Yes, that’s fur real.

Some bunny — also known as Officer Ashley Carson — found a lost rabbit last year in the middle of Percy Avenue in Yuba City, California.

Carson scurried back to the police station and handed the rabbit over to animal control, who could find neither hide nor hare of the bunny’s family.

In a hoppy ending, a police services analyst adopted...

READ MORE

YUBA CITY, Calif. (AP) — Meet Percy, the police rabbit. Yes, that’s fur real.

Some bunny — also known as Officer Ashley Carson — found a lost rabbit last year in the middle of Percy Avenue in Yuba City, California.

Carson scurried back to the police station and handed the rabbit over to animal control, who could find neither hide nor hare of the bunny’s family.

In a hoppy ending, a police services analyst adopted the allegedly “docile and friendly” animal and named him Percy.

        Insight by Carahsoft: How can agencies achieve an excellent customer experience with improved cybersecurity? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss the shift to the cloud and identity and access management strategy with agency and industry leaders.

The Yuba City Police Department — about 40 hopping miles (64.37 kilometers) north of Sacramento — announced the rabbit’s promotion to the rank of “wellness officer” just days before Easter Sunday.

“Officer Percy lounges at the police department during the day and is a support animal for all,” the department wrote on Facebook Wednesday.

The Easter Bunny could not be reached for comment. Case closed.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|13 Coexisting or Clashing: 5G with...
4|13 Unlocking the Potential of Federal...
4|13 Atlanta, GA Week 1 - Importing and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories