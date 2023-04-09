Pedestrian hit, killed by commuter train in Denver

DENVER (AP) — A pedestrian was a hit and killed by a commuter train in Denver on Sunday, according to Denver Police Department. The police are investigating the death and are trying to determine if it was criminal or not, according to a department spokesperson. The department declined to provide further information until the investigation is complete. The identify of the deceased has not yet been released. The collision, which occurred in a... READ MORE

DENVER (AP) — A pedestrian was a hit and killed by a commuter train in Denver on Sunday, according to Denver Police Department.

The police are investigating the death and are trying to determine if it was criminal or not, according to a department spokesperson.

The department declined to provide further information until the investigation is complete. The identify of the deceased has not yet been released.

The collision, which occurred in a neighborhood northeast of downtown Denver, caused delays on local transportation.

