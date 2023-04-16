On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Pennsylvania university shooting wounds 2; suspects sought

The Associated Press
April 16, 2023 12:20 pm
< a min read
      

LINCOLN UNIVERSITY, Pa. (AP) — Two people are being sought in a shooting that wounded two others at a university in southeastern Pennsylvania over the weekend, authorities said.

Lincoln University security officials said the shooting happened at about 10 p.m. Saturday during “Yardfest,” an annual spring event at the Chester County campus near Oxford.

Lincoln University’s president, Brenda Allen, said in a statement that “a gun was discharged causing two non fatal injuries.” The female...

READ MORE

LINCOLN UNIVERSITY, Pa. (AP) — Two people are being sought in a shooting that wounded two others at a university in southeastern Pennsylvania over the weekend, authorities said.

Lincoln University security officials said the shooting happened at about 10 p.m. Saturday during “Yardfest,” an annual spring event at the Chester County campus near Oxford.

Lincoln University’s president, Brenda Allen, said in a statement that “a gun was discharged causing two non fatal injuries.” The female victims, who were not university students, were taken to Christiana Hospital and were listed in stable condition.

WPVI-TV reported that both victims were hit by the same bullet that was fired in a bathroom.

        Federal News Network's CX Exchange: Join us over two afternoons, April 26 and 27, where we will explore the technology, policy and processes that underpin agency efforts to serve the public, businesses and the government’s own workforce more effectively.

Marc R. Partee, the head of campus security, said “two individuals with white T-shirts” were being sought.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|22 BSidesNYC
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories