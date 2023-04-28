On Air: Security Clearance Insecurity
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Police: Teacher grazed when gun discharges in classroom

The Associated Press
April 28, 2023 1:48 pm
< a min read
      

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee teacher was grazed when a gun discharged in a high school classroom Friday, but no other injuries were reported, police said.

It appears the gun was in a student’s backpack when it discharged in a classroom at West High School and the teacher was grazed either by the bullet or bullet fragment, Knoxville Police said in a tweet.

“The student is in custody and the gun is accounted...

READ MORE

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee teacher was grazed when a gun discharged in a high school classroom Friday, but no other injuries were reported, police said.

It appears the gun was in a student’s backpack when it discharged in a classroom at West High School and the teacher was grazed either by the bullet or bullet fragment, Knoxville Police said in a tweet.

“The student is in custody and the gun is accounted for,” police said.

More information wasn’t immediately released.

        Insight by Carahsoft: How can agencies achieve an excellent customer experience with improved cybersecurity? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss the shift to the cloud and identity and access management strategy with agency and industry leaders.

West High was placed on lockdown before students were dismissed for the day at 12:30 p.m., Knox County Schools told news outlets.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|4 5G Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) -...
5|4 COVID-19: After the Public Health...
5|4 App in a Day - Marquam
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories