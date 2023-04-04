On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Puerto Rico, USVI to receive $108M to upgrade water systems

The Associated Press
April 4, 2023 5:38 pm
< a min read
      

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Tuesday that Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands will receive a total of nearly $108 million to improve drinking water infrastructure across the U.S. territories.

Puerto Rico is slated to get $62 million and the U.S. Virgin Islands nearly $46 million.

The money is part of a push by the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden to improve drinking water systems and...

READ MORE

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Tuesday that Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands will receive a total of nearly $108 million to improve drinking water infrastructure across the U.S. territories.

Puerto Rico is slated to get $62 million and the U.S. Virgin Islands nearly $46 million.

The money is part of a push by the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden to improve drinking water systems and remove lead pipes.

Federal officials said Congress appropriated an additional $6 billion for water projects in U.S. states and territories as part of the $550 billion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that Biden signed in November 2021.

        Federal News Network's CX Exchange: Join us over two afternoons, April 26 and 27, where we will explore the technology, policy and processes that underpin agency efforts to serve the public, businesses and the government’s own workforce more effectively.

Officials said the money will target disadvantaged communities. Puerto Rico, an island of 3.2 million people,d has a 46% poverty rate. The U.S. Virgin Islands, a three-island territory of 87,000 people, has a poverty rate of nearly 20%.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News