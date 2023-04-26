Road rage shooter convicted of 1st-degree murder

BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man who shot and killed a 13-year-old boy after a road rage confrontation and wounded the boy’s mother, brother and a witness was found guilty of first-degree murder Wednesday. Jeremy Webster claimed he was disassociated from his actions at the time of the June 14, 2018, attack. His lawyer, Rachel Oliver, said he had been losing his mind for years. But prosecutors said Webster was sane and... READ MORE

BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man who shot and killed a 13-year-old boy after a road rage confrontation and wounded the boy’s mother, brother and a witness was found guilty of first-degree murder Wednesday.

Jeremy Webster claimed he was disassociated from his actions at the time of the June 14, 2018, attack.

His lawyer, Rachel Oliver, said he had been losing his mind for years.

But prosecutors said Webster was sane and acted deliberately and with intent, following Meaghan Bigelow and her sons to the parking lot of their dentist office after accusing Bigelow of cutting him off while he was headed to Home Depot. The two argued in the parking lot and Webster pulled out a gun after Bigelow used her phone to take a video of Webster’s car.

