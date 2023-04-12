On Air:
Seoul: North Korea launches ballistic missile toward sea

The Associated Press
April 12, 2023 6:40 pm
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has launched a ballistic missile off the North’s east coast.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staffs says the launch was made on Thursday but gave no further details like how far the missile flew.

The launch came days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to enhance his nuclear arsenal in more “practical and offensive” ways.

North Korea has launched a barrage of missiles...

North Korea has launched a barrage of missiles this year in protest of South Korean-U.S. military drills that it views as an invasion rehearsal.

