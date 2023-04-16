Sheriff’s deputy and suspect killed in Minnesota shootout

CYRUS, Minn. (AP) — One sheriff’s deputy died on his 44th birthday and two other law enforcement officers were injured after a shootout in west-central Minnesota that also killed the suspect in a domestic disturbance call Saturday night. The Pope County Sheriff’s office said one deputy died at the hospital after the shooting that happened around 7:30 p.m. at an apartment in Cyrus. Another deputy was treated for his injuries at the hospital and released.... READ MORE

CYRUS, Minn. (AP) — One sheriff’s deputy died on his 44th birthday and two other law enforcement officers were injured after a shootout in west-central Minnesota that also killed the suspect in a domestic disturbance call Saturday night.

The Pope County Sheriff’s office said one deputy died at the hospital after the shooting that happened around 7:30 p.m. at an apartment in Cyrus. Another deputy was treated for his injuries at the hospital and released. An officer from Starbuck, Minnesota, was also injured but did not need treatment at the hospital.

The sheriff’s office said the man officers exchanged gunfire with also died. Authorities said there is no threat to the public.

The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association identified the deputy who died as Joshua Owen.

“This killing is a senseless act of violence and hate towards police officers who put everything on the line to serve and protect our communities,” the association’s Director Brian Peters said. “It shows the dangers of the job that police do every day, and how what could be considered a ‘normal’ day could turn into their last day.”

According to the Pope County Sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, Owen was just honored last month along with two other first responders for his response to a Glenwood house fire in November. The department said Owen helped care for an individual injured in the fire after another deputy and another responder pulled that person from a burning house.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation. Authorities planned to release more details Sunday afternoon.

Cyrus is a town of about 300 people located 140 miles (225 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.