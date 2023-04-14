Video: Police shoot man after responding to wrong address

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in northwestern New Mexico on Friday released body camera footage of police officers opening fire and killing a homeowner after they showed up at the wrong address in response to domestic violence call. The video released by the Farmington Police Department — just over a week after the April 5 nighttime shooting — showed officers arriving at the home. They walked up to the front door, passing the address... READ MORE

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in northwestern New Mexico on Friday released body camera footage of police officers opening fire and killing a homeowner after they showed up at the wrong address in response to domestic violence call.

The video released by the Farmington Police Department — just over a week after the April 5 nighttime shooting — showed officers arriving at the home. They walked up to the front door, passing the address that was posted on the home and illuminated by an exterior light, knocked on the door and announced themselves.

While knocking twice more, the officers can be heard asking a dispatcher to confirm the address and to tell the caller to come to the door. The dispatcher states the address of a home across the street.

It was soon after that the homeowner, armed with a handgun, opened the door and the officers immediately began shooting, firing multiple rounds as they backed away. The man can be seen dropping to the ground.

About a minute afterwards, a woman can be heard screaming inside the home and more shots ring out.

Authorities have said the man’s wife returned fire from the doorway, not knowing who was outside, prompting the officers to fire again. She was not injured but could be heard screaming and crying after the second volley of shots were fired.

Dispatchers also received a frantic call from the man’s daughter, saying she heard bangs and then gunfire and that her dad needed help. She and two other children were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

The video showed a chaotic scene erupting about 4 minutes after officers first arrived at the wrong address. Once the gunfire stopped, sirens could be heard blaring as more officers arrived.

The homeowner’s wife can be heard pleading with officers. “Help! Somebody shot my husband. Please! Please! My kids are upstairs,” she said.

Officers were asking her to come outside and one yelled to put her in handcuffs as she was led away from the home.

Why officers approached the wrong address remains part of an ongoing investigation, Farmington police said.

Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe said Friday that the department was releasing the video out of a desire to be forthcoming and transparent about what he has called a dark day for the police force and for the family of homeowner, who was identified as Robert Dotson, 52.

The department said the video also was reviewed by the Dotson family and their attorney before it was publicly released.

“All of us — the men and women of the Farmington Police Department — recognize the severity of this incident. We will do everything possible to more fully understand what transpired here,” Hebbe said.

“Once again, we wish to express our condolences to the Dotson family and as your chief of police, I wish to convey how very sorry I am that this tragedy occurred. We will continue to provide updates as we are able.”

Three officers have been placed on paid administrative leave pending an ongoing investigation. The officers have not been identified.

The case comes amid an ongoing reckoning across the country over use of force by law enforcement officers.

The State Police Investigations Bureau continues to review the case, saying findings will be shared with the district attorney for further review.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.